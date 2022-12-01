Lithuania declared an employee of the Russian embassy persona non grata

In Lithuania, an employee of the Russian embassy was declared persona non grata due to "activities incompatible with diplomatic status."
This was reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.
An employee of the Russian embassy was ordered to leave Lithuania within five days.
- As a result of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, Lithuania expelled the Russian Ambassador to Vilnius Aleksey Isakov, four embassy employees, as well as employees of the Consulate General in Klaipeda back in April. The Russian diplomatic mission was closed in this city.
- In response, Moscow expelled Lithuanian diplomats and closed the consulate in St. Petersburg.
- On October 3, Lithuania announced that it was expelling Russiaʼs Chargé dʼAffaires Sergey Ryabokon from the country and declaring him persona non grata because of his statements.
- On October 5, Russia declared Lithuaniaʼs chargé dʼaffaires Virginia Umbrasene persona non grata and expelled her from the country.