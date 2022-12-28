In January, the Russians plan to introduce a “pedestrian regime” at the checkpoint in Vasylivka

The Russian occupiers continue to block the exit from the temporarily occupied territories to those controlled by Ukraine. In January, they plan to ban traffic through the checkpoint in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia.

The Center of National Resistance writes about it.

By October, Ukrainians were leaving the occupied territories in a queue. They were checked at checkpoints. Then, on average, about 2 000 people left per day.

Then the Russians introduced exit passes. Since then, the number of people allowed to leave the region has decreased. In November, the occupiers let approximately 800 people through the checkpoint in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia region, per month.

According to the Center of National Resistance, from January 15, the Russians plan to allow movement only for pedestrians — traffic will be prohibited.