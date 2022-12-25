The occupiers introduced a week-long “curfew” in Zaporizhzhia region

The Russians continue to strengthen regime and administrative measures in the temporarily captured territories of the Zaporizhzhia region. In Vasylivka, the occupiers introduced a "curfew" for a week.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

According to the military, the occupiers imposed a "curfew" in the period from December 28, 2022 to January 4, 2023.

Emergency service workers were given special passes, and other local residents were prohibited from leaving their homes and moving around the settlement.