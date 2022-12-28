Ukrainian air defense has shot down more than 420 Russian missiles and 430 kamikaze drones since September

Ukrainian air defense forces have shot down more than 420 enemy missiles and 430 kamikaze drones since September.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ignat reported on this on the air of the telethon "Edyni Novyny" ["United News"].

"Everyone took the date of October 10, from the first massive rocket attack, as the beginning of the countdown of attacks on the energy infrastructure, but in fact, the Kharkiv thermal power station was hit on September 11. Then the Russians began attacking our critical infrastructure. Since then, more than 420 missiles and 430 kamikaze drones have been shot down by Air Defense," Ignat noted.

According to him, the enemy has already used a significant number of missiles. In addition, the Russians still have a large number of carriers, but they were redeployed deep into the territory after the explosions at the Engels airfield.

"Actually, they have now relocated to other airfields, those airfields that can receive Tu-96 and Tu-160 strategic aircraft have been dispersed, there are not so many of them in Russia, so they have dispersed a little there," the spokesman declared.

Ignat added that the Russians have a list of targets on the territory of Ukraine, so they will continue their attacks based on their capabilities.