Reznikov: Russians deported 13 thousand Ukrainian children

The Russians took over 13 000 Ukrainian children from the territories of Ukraine they occupied.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov.

"The Fourth Geneva Convention calls for facilitating the renewal of contacts and meetings of family members. But the goal of the "Russian Peace" is different — to kill millions of Ukrainians and make their children Russian," Reznikov explained.

On December 20, Ukraine returned three more children who were taken to a childrenʼs camp in Russia. The occupiers separated the children from their parents and, under the pretext of "rehabilitation", took them to the "Vedmedyk" childrenʼs camp in Gelendzhik, Russia, in August 2022. This happened during the occupation of the Kharkiv region.