Ukraine returned three more children deported to Russia

Ukraine returned three more children who were taken to a childrenʼs camp in Russia.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

The occupiers separated the children from their parents and, under the pretext of "rehabilitation", took them to the Vedmezhonok childrenʼs camp in Gelendzhik, Russia, in August 2022. This happened during the occupation of the Kharkiv region.

Lubinets said that the charity fund Caritas of Ukraine helped the childrenʼs parents with money, and the ombudsman himself assisted them in obtaining foreign passports for the childrenʼs return to Ukraine. "Because currently the road to the Russian Federation runs through third countries, so the parents had to go through a huge and sometimes dangerous path, which is almost impossible to overcome on their own," Lubinets added.