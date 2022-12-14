There are 12 000 Ukrainian children in Russia. 8 600 of them were forcibly removed

Russia currently has over 12 000 Ukrainian children. 8 600 of whom it forcibly deported from Ukraine.
Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported this at a briefing on December 14.
"We verified the number of children — more than 12 thousand, of which almost 8 600 were forcibly deported to the territory of the Russian Federation. Probably, the numbers are different from when you meet in the public sphere that approximately 150 thousand Ukrainian children are in the territory of the Russian Federation," Lubinets noted.
Currently, the Ombudsman, together with the Office of the Prosecutor General, knows where a particular child was deported from, where and in what status she lived on the territory of Ukraine, where she is now on the territory of the Russian Federation, in what status, what actions the Russian authorities are taking in relation to her — and in each case an open criminal proceedings.
- Because of the war, 11.5 million Ukrainians moved around the country or went abroad. Some of them were deported by the occupiers.