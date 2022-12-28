The Chernivtsi Regional Council asks the President and the Verkhovna Rada to ban the UOC MP

The Chernivtsi Regional Council appealed to the top leadership of the state with a request to ban the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in unity with the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP). A corresponding appeal was sent to the government, the parliament and the president.

The deputies, in particular, ask to develop a mechanism for banning the UOC MP and to introduce amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations" on banning the activities of religious organizations (associations) that are part of (are part of) the structure of a religious organization (association), the management center ( management) of which is located outside of Ukraine in a state that is recognized as having committed armed aggression against Ukraine.

Also, the deputies consider it necessary to ensure the urgent registration of documents of religious organizations of communities that have changed their subordination in canonical and organizational matters, having made a decision to transfer to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

33 deputies of the Chernivtsi Regional Council voted for this decision, three voted against it, and two abstained.