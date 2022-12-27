The Ministry of Internal Affairs named the number of critical infrastructure facilities that were fired upon by the Russians

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has shelled more than 700 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhenii Yenin announced this on the air of the telethon.

"In general, as of now, we have information about more than 35,000 destroyed facilities in Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks, out of almost 30,000 recorded shellings since the beginning of the invasion, 702 facilities of critical infrastructure have been hit — we are talking about gas pipelines, electric substations, bridges and others," he said.