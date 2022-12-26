The Minister of Energy predicts a new blow to the energy infrastructure before the New Year

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko suggests that Russia will try to strike Ukraineʼs energy system again before the New Year.

He said this on the air of a single telethon on Monday.

According to him, the situation in the energy sector after the previous massive missile attack that took place on December 16 remains difficult.

Power engineers work around the clock to reduce the generation deficit and increase the ability to transmit electricity to consumers.

If there will be no shelling, then, according to Galushchenko, you can count on shorter shutdowns for the New Year holidays. "There is a feeling that they have not given up on continuing to attack our power system. They get attached to dates, and the New Year is one of those dates," Galushchenko said.