Putin banned the sale of oil to countries that imposed a price ceiling on it

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree prohibiting the sale of oil to countries that have set a price ceiling for it.

RBC writes about it.

The decree prohibits the supply of oil to companies and individuals if the relevant contracts "directly or indirectly provide for the use of a ceiling price fixing mechanism." The ban takes effect on February 1, 2023. The decree also provides for a ban on the supply of oil products, but the relevant date must be determined by the government.

However, there may be exceptions to the ban — this requires a special presidential decision.