Setting off fireworks on holidays will be classified as petty hooliganism

Police warn Ukrainians against using fireworks, firecrackers and other pyrotechnics during the New Year holidays.

Oleksiy Biloshitskyi, the first deputy chief of the Patrol Police Department, recalled on the air of the telethon that in most regions of Ukraine, military administrations have decided to ban the use of pyrotechnic products.

"I think that in the coming days, a decision will be made to ban the use of pyrotechnic products in almost the entire territory of the state," Biloshitskyi said.

According to him, currently, such violations can be qualified as petty hooliganism, which does not exclude arrests and "the entire spectrum of responsibility."

"Now is not the time to use such products. I personally emphasize thinking three times before buying such things this year because it will be impossible to use them legally," Biloshitskyi said.

He also reminded that the curfew is not canceled during the holiday period — in most regions, it operates from 11:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m.