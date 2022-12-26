“Schemes”: The head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko is being searched

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko is being searched in the case of his possible connection with a company that has already received one and a half billion budget hryvnias for the reconstruction of roads in the region.

This was reported by the journalists of the "Schemes" project.

According to their data, searches began in the morning of December 26. They continue directly in the premises of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration — in the office of Reznichenko himself, as well as in the Department of Housing and Communal Services, which is responsible for procurement within the framework of road construction and reconstruction, and a number of other departments of the Regional Military Administration.

Searches are also carried out at the premises of the contractors — at the premises of the "Budinvestingjiniring" company, at production enterprises and at people connected with them.