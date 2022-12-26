“Ukrenergo”: The deficit of electricity remains significant. There are emergency shutdowns in five regions

The power shortage in the energy system remains significant in Ukraine. The emergency shutdowns continue in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Lviv, Kyiv regions and in the capital.

"Ukrenergo" reported this on December 26.

Repair work is ongoing at power generation facilities and power grids damaged by nine massive Russian attacks. Due to the scale and complexity of the damage, the restoration of the equipment requires considerable time.