“Ukrenergo”: The deficit of electricity remains significant. There are emergency shutdowns in five regions

The power shortage in the energy system remains significant in Ukraine. The emergency shutdowns continue in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Lviv, Kyiv regions and in the capital.
"Ukrenergo" reported this on December 26.
Repair work is ongoing at power generation facilities and power grids damaged by nine massive Russian attacks. Due to the scale and complexity of the damage, the restoration of the equipment requires considerable time.
- Russian strikes on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure lead to worsening forecasts of a fall in GDP in 2022. They will also slow its recovery in 2023.
- Russian troops systematically attack critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. Currently, approximately 40% of the energy infrastructure is seriously damaged. In this connection, there are periodic power outages.