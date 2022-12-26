“They will end at all.” Budanov stated that Russia has missiles left for two or three strikes

At the current intensity of attacks, Russia has missiles left for two or three such attacks.

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) Kyrylo Budanov told about this in an interview with LIGA.net.

"The remaining number of rockets — if we take their calculations just mathematically — will be enough with their intensity in a salvo of 70-75 rockets on average for two or three times. And, in principle, they will end altogether," he noted.

Budanov drew attention to the fact that Russia has increased the time intervals between missile strikes. "Their industry is not able to cover the amount they spend. Despite all their efforts, this is unreal," the head of the MDI added.

He also noted that Russia has almost stopped producing Iskander missiles, and is also unable to produce the more technologically complex Kindzhal hypersonic missiles. "They canʼt get a lot of equipment because of the sanctions. They do parallel imports, but this makes it very difficult and increases the delivery time of these parts. And some of them, in spite of everything, still canʼt get it," Budanov emphasized.