NSDC secretary Oleksiy Danilov: The Russians have missiles left for three or four massive strikes

The Russians are capable of at most three to four more massive missile strikes on Ukraine.

Radio Svoboda reports about this.

According to Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Ukraine has detailed information about the presence of certain types of weapons in Russia, and also understands what resources the occupiers have.

"The attack that took place on November 15 was one of the most powerful. If we are talking about the kind of shelling that took place on the 15th, then at the most, they can carry out such shelling three or four more times," Danilov noted.

He noted that if Russia had no problems with missiles, it would not have turned to third countries for military aid.