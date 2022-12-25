Media: Russia will hand over dozens of Su-35 fighters to Iran

Russia is preparing to hand over Su-35 fighters to Iran in the near future. Iranian pilots are already training on Russian-made planes.
Channel 12 was informed about this by Western intelligence, the Times of Israel writes.
According to sources, the agreement may involve the transfer of up to 24 aircraft that were previously wanted to be sent to Egypt. Intelligence also reported that Iranian pilots were already using such planes for training.
- On November 1, CNN, citing Western officials who closely monitor Iranʼs weapons program, wrote that Iran plans to transfer approximately a thousand ballistic missiles and drones to Russia for the war against Ukraine.
- At the end of November, Ukraineʼs military intelligence reported that it had not yet recorded Iranʼs transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia for strikes against Ukraine.
- The head of the Mossad, David Barnea, also noted that Iran seeks to expand the supply of modern weapons to Russia.