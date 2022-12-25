Russians are demolishing historic buildings in the center of Mariupol

The Russians continue to destroy historical buildings in the center of the temporarily occupied Mariupol.
This was reported by Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.
He showed how it happens.
According to Andryushchenko, in particular, the occupiers are demolishing the House with a Clock, where the studio of the world-famous artist Viktor Arnautov was located.
- On December 23, the occupying "authorities" began to demolish the drama theater in Mariupol. In March, a Russian airstrike killed 300 to 600 people there, according to various estimates.