The Russian occupiers began to demolish the drama theater in Mariupol. In March, people died there from an airstrike

The local "authorities" began to demolish the drama theater in the occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk region. A Russian airstrike killed 300 to 600 people there in March, according to various estimates.

This was reported on the morning of December 23 by the legal mayorʼs advisor Petro Andryushchenko.

According to him, the rear and central parts of the theater will be completely dismantled, but the front part will be left intact as "the basis of the reconstruction". Andryushchenko emphasizes that they are dismantling only those parts of the building that prove the bombing, "and not the detonation from the inside invented by propaganda."