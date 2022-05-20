The occupiers in Mariupol completed dismantling the rubble of the destroyed drama theater. The found bodies were buried in a mass grave

In Mariupol, the occupiers completed dismantling the ruins of the destroyed drama theater in the city center. The found bodies were buried in a mass grave in Manhush.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, reported about it.

"Today, the occupiers have completed the analysis of the debris and the removal of the bodies of the dead from the drama theater. The equipment was removed, the area was opened. Now we will never know how many civilians from Mariupol were actually killed by a Russian bomb in a drama theater," he wrote.

Andriushchenko stressed that the dead were buried in Manhush under numbers, without names.