”Limited in movement and communication”: the ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey about the living conditions of commanders from Mariupol

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bondar spoke about the conditions of stay of the released commanders of units from Mariupol. According to him, they are limited only in movement and communication with the outside world.

He told about this during the conference of ambassadors of Ukraine in Kyiv in a commentary for "Radio Liberty".

Bondar emphasized that the released commanders are provided with medicines, food and sports equipment. Their condition has improved. But they are restricted in movement and communication.

"This is primarily related to security issues, as there is information about the threat of their physical destruction. And the second is the terms of further exchanges, since many of our heroes are still in Russian prisons, and we need to work on their release," he noted.

Bondar also said that now the Ukrainian military is waiting for their families, with whom they can celebrate the New Year.