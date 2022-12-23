The murder of Kyrylo Tlyavov: the court released the fourth defendant from the pretrial detention center

The Pereyaslav City District Court released from custody the fourth accused in the murder of 5-year-old Kyrylo Tlyavov, Ivan Prykhodko.

As "Suspilne" reports from the courtroom, former police officer Prykhodko was ordered to be placed under 24-hour house arrest with obligations.

Prosecutors requested to change the preventive measure. They asked for 24-hour house arrest with the wearing of an electronic bracelet, but due to the lack of devices, the court limited itself to house arrest without a bracelet and obliged Prykhodko to inform the court about a change of residence, submit documents for traveling abroad and refrain from communicating with other defendants.

The prosecutors referred to the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), which found the conditions of Prykhodkoʼs detention inadequate and the term of his stay in captivity excessive. The ECtHR also obliged the state to compensate Pryhodka for more than €9 000. The prosecutors explained that the ECHR does not have an appeal or cassation instance, therefore the decisions of the ECHR are binding because Ukraine has ratified the European Convention on Human Rights.

Pryhodkoʼs lawyer said that he will appeal the courtʼs decision and will ask for night house arrest.

The court extended preventive measures for three more suspects by two months: Dmytro Kryvoshey and another former policeman, Volodymyr Petrovets, will remain on bail, and Petrovetsʼ son will remain on bond with his mother.