In Ukraine, the quarantine due to the coronavirus was extended until the end of April 2023

The government has extended the quarantine period in Ukraine due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will last until the end of April 2023.

Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the government in the Rada, announced this in his Telegram channel.

"The state of emergency has been extended for the unified state system of civil protection throughout the territory of Ukraine until April 30, 2023. Quarantine has also been extended throughout Ukraine until April 30, 2023," he said.

According to him, the government made changes to Resolution No. 338 "On Transferring the Unified State Civil Protection System to Emergency Mode" and Resolution No. 1236 "On Establishing Quarantine and Introducing Restrictive Anti-epidemic Measures to Prevent the Spread of Acute Respiratory Disease COVID-19 on the Territory of Ukraine, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus."