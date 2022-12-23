Competition for the post of the NABU director: 74 candidates were admitted to the selection, four were flunked out

Of the 78 candidates who submitted documents to participate in the competition for the post of director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), 74 were admitted to the selection.
NABU writes about this in its Telegram channel.
Regarding three candidates, the commission had comments — they were not allowed to participate in the competition. Another candidate withdrew his candidacy because he is in a war zone.
On December 29, the next stage of the competition will take place — testing of knowledge of legislation.The commission for the selection of candidates for the position of director of the National Anti-corruption Bureau has finished accepting documents. 78 candidates planned to participate in the competition.
- The previous director of the NABU Artem Sytnyk was appointed to this position on April 16, 2015 by the decree of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko. On April 16, 2022, his term of office expired, and NABU was temporarily headed by his first deputy Gizo Uhlava.
- On August 22, the competitive commission for the selection of the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine held its first constituent meeting.