The “Great Seven” plan to allocate up to $32 billion to Ukraine next year

The "Great Seven" countries announced their intention to send up to $32 billion to support Ukraineʼs budget next year.

This is stated in the joint statement of the heads of the G7 finance ministries.

"To underscore our unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine together with the international community, today, we confirm our joint approach for coordinated budget and economic support next year in line with the needs of the Government of Ukraine: for 2023, we have already mobilised up to 32 billion US dollars of budget and economic support for Ukraine and continue to make further progress," they note.

This amount includes the €18 billion macro-financial aid program approved by the European Union, US budget aid pending approval, and a World Bank loan under British guarantees.

The ministers also stated that, if necessary, they are ready to increase budgetary and economic support.