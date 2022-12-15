This year, the UN provided $4.5 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

From the beginning of 2022, Ukraine received $4.5 billion in humanitarian aid from the United Nations.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after a meeting with UN Deputy Secretary General Martin Griffiths.

According to him, the government is working on increasing this number next year.

"Now our main task is to survive the most difficult winter period in our history. Today, 12 million people in Ukraine experience an acute shortage of electricity every day or a complete lack of energy supply for several days. Therefore, we are grateful to all partners, in particular the UN, for providing energy equipment that allows us to return light to the homes of Ukrainians," the Prime Minister noted.

According to him, the UN works most in the following areas: assistance to displaced persons, restoration of war-damaged housing, humanitarian assistance to people in de-occupied territories, evacuees and those remaining in the war zone, demining and support of small and medium-sized businesses.

Griffiths, for his part, expressed the desire of the UN to help the government "restart the economy, get the private sector back on its feet and increase the number of jobs."