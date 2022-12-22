The Associated Press has found more than 10,000 new graves in Mariupol since March

Associated Press journalists discovered at least 10,000 graves in Mariupol, which appeared in the city after a full-scale invasion.
The AP investigation relied on interviews with 30 residents of Mariupol, 13 of whom lived under Russian occupation; to satellite images and hundreds of videos from the city itself.
An analysis of satellite images taken over the last eight months of the occupation shows 8,500 new graves in the Old Crimean Cemetery alone — possibly with several bodies under each mound. There are at least three more trench burials around the city, including one that was created by the Ukrainians themselves at the beginning of the blockade. In total, at least 10,300 new graves are scattered across Mariupol. Thousands more bodies probably did not even reach the cemetery.
Back in May, when the city was occupied, local Ukrainian authorities "in exile" estimated that at least 25,000 people had died. However, at least three people in the city since June say the death toll is at least three times higher, based on conversations with people who documented the collection of bodies from the streets for the Russian occupation authorities.
The Associated Press also found that more than 300 buildings in Mariupol have already been demolished or are about to be demolished. According to AP calculations, this means that in total, more than 50,000 houses will be destroyed due to demolition.
- On November 7, satellites of the Maxar company photographed mass burials near Mariupol, which are constantly increasing. Analysis of the latest images showed that more than 1,500 new graves were dug near the city captured by the Russians. They are located in the Old Crimea, Mangush and Vynogradnyi.