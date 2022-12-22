The Associated Press has found more than 10,000 new graves in Mariupol since March

Associated Press journalists discovered at least 10,000 graves in Mariupol, which appeared in the city after a full-scale invasion.

The AP investigation relied on interviews with 30 residents of Mariupol, 13 of whom lived under Russian occupation; to satellite images and hundreds of videos from the city itself.

An analysis of satellite images taken over the last eight months of the occupation shows 8,500 new graves in the Old Crimean Cemetery alone — possibly with several bodies under each mound. There are at least three more trench burials around the city, including one that was created by the Ukrainians themselves at the beginning of the blockade. In total, at least 10,300 new graves are scattered across Mariupol. Thousands more bodies probably did not even reach the cemetery.