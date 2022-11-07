BBC: More than 1 500 new graves were dug near Mariupol

Satellites of the Maxar company photographed mass burials near Mariupol, which are steadily increasing.

The BBC writes about it.

Analysis of the latest images showed that more than 1 500 new graves were dug near the city captured by the Russians. They are located in the Staryi Krym, Manhush and Vynohradne.

Specialists also analyzed images of the village of Staryi Krym. According to experts, more than 4 600 graves were dug there only from May to October.

Witnesses said that the graves may be replenished with the bodies of civilians who were found under numerous rubble. At the same time, people are buried without names — only numbers and gender are on the graves. Most of the bodies are unidentified.

The Russian authorities are actively demolishing the destroyed houses, sorting out the rubble and trying to hide their crimes by secretly burying the bodies.