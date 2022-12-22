A fire recently broke out on the Russian aircraft carrier “Admiral Kuznetsov”

In the Russian Murmansk, a fire broke out again on the only Russian aircraft carrier cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov.
This was reported by the propaganda agency RIA Novosti.
AleksEey Rakhmanov, the head of the United Shipbuilding Company, claims that a "small fire" occurred during repairs, and it was extinguished. According to Rakhmanov, there are allegedly no damages or victims.
- Admiral Kuznetsov has been part of the fleet of the Russian Federation since 1991. During this time, it was repaired at least seven times. In total, the process took approximately 13 years. The cruiser first took part in hostilities in Syria in 2016-2017, after which it underwent repairs that are still ongoing.
- In 1995 and 1996, the cruiser had two accidents during the campaign, in 1998 it spilled fuel oil, in 2002, 2006 and 2009 the ship burned together with the crew, in 2016 it "stood still", and in 2018 a crane fell on floating vessel during repair. In December 2019, Admiral Kuznetsov burned again.