The International Committee of the Red Cross managed to get into the places of detention of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) managed to get into the places of detention of Ukrainian prisoners on the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported in the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Representatives of the Red Cross did not specify which places they visited. According to their information, about 120 captured Ukrainian defenders received warm clothes and hygiene products.

Meanwhile, relatives of soldiers from the "Azov" regiment complain that letters do not reach the prisoners. Previously, there was an agreement with the International Committee of the Red Cross to organize the delivery of letters from relatives to prisoners recognized by Russia.

"Despite the fact that the ICRC questioned our defenders during the exit from Azovstal, Russia does not officially recognize them as prisoners. Therefore, unfortunately, the letters will not be forwarded to the people of Azov. We are working to fix it. At the last stage, letters to the Russian Federation are sent by the Russian Ministry of Defense — all responsibility for this lies with it. The released prisoners say that they did not receive messages from their relatives," said a representative of the National Information Bureau during a meeting with the families of Ukrainian soldiers.