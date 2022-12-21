Iconic places around the world will turn off their lights as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine. Their goal is to raise $10 million

Wembley Stadium in London, the Colosseum in Rome, the Sydney Opera House and the CN Tower in Toronto will turn off their lights on December 21 at 8:00 p.m. local time as part of the #LightUpUkraine campaign.
The organizers informed CNN about this.
The campaign aims to raise $10 million through the UNITED24 platform. These funds will be spent on a thousand generators for Ukrainian hospitals. According to the organizers, Ukrainian doctors have to save lives and perform complex operations with the help of a flashlight, and this creates an additional threat to peopleʼs lives.
- On the evening of December 16, after the missile strike, the Ukrenergo company canceled the state of emergency in the United Energy System (UES) of Ukraine. The state of emergency in the energy system was introduced due to Russian shelling, after which more than 50% of the UES consumption was lost. The director of the Energy Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko explained in a comment to "Babel" what the announcement of an emergency situation in the energy sector means.