Iconic places around the world will turn off their lights as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine. Their goal is to raise $10 million

Wembley Stadium in London, the Colosseum in Rome, the Sydney Opera House and the CN Tower in Toronto will turn off their lights on December 21 at 8:00 p.m. local time as part of the #LightUpUkraine campaign.

The organizers informed CNN about this.

The campaign aims to raise $10 million through the UNITED24 platform. These funds will be spent on a thousand generators for Ukrainian hospitals. According to the organizers, Ukrainian doctors have to save lives and perform complex operations with the help of a flashlight, and this creates an additional threat to peopleʼs lives.