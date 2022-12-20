CNN: In the next aid package, the US will announce the transfer of “Patriot” systems to Ukraine

The United States plans to transfer Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine in the next package of military aid.

This was reported by CNN with reference to several American officials.

The aid package is also expected to include kits based on GPS technology to convert aerial bombs into "smart" precision-guided munitions. These are Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) kits. In fact, these are trailing missile wings and a tail that are "put on" on an unguided aerial bomb. Such kits can be installed on bombs of various weights and sizes, turning them into high-precision munitions.

MIM-104 (Patriot) is an American anti-aircraft missile system used by the US Army and its allies. This complex is manufactured by the Raytheon company. The latest version of this air defense system — PAC-3 — was adopted in 2001. The complex is capable of hitting combat aircraft, winged and ballistic targets at an altitude of up to 15 kilometers and with a range of over 100 kilometers.