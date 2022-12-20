The Defense Minister Reznikov clarified the words of Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi about the number of weapons that Ukraine needs

When Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi in an interview with The Economist named the number of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and howitzers that Ukraine needs, he meant the needs of a specific operation.

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said this on the air of the telethon.

"I would clarify the opinion of General Zaluzhnyi, because not everyone read it correctly. He said that he can win this war as a whole, and separately named the number of needs for a specific operation," Reznikov noted.

According to him, these figures are quite realistic for the needs of one operation. But for the complete de-occupation of Ukrainian lands as of 1991, including Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk, more weapons are needed.