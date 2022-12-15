Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi stated that Ukraine does not need additional large-scale mobilization. The army needs more weapons

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that the Ukrainian army does not need additional large-scale mobilization. Now the greatest need for weapons.

He told about this in an interview with The Economist.

"We are already conducting it [mobilization] as it is. We have enough people and I can clearly see what I have. I have enough. I donʼt need hundreds of thousands more," Zaluzhnyi noted.

According to him, the Ukrainian army needs tanks, armored personnel carriers, and IVFs. Ammunition is also badly needed.

Zaluzhnyi also stated that Ukraine will be able to enter the border on February 23 if it has 300 tanks, about 700 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) and half a thousand howitzers.