Reuters: EU countries consider gas price cap at €180/MWh

On December 19, the energy ministers of the European Union countries discussed the possible level of gas price restrictions. The price limit can be €180 per megawatt-hour.

Reuters writes about it.

According to the agency, the Czech Republic, which holds the EU Council presidency, has proposed introducing a cap if prices at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas hub exceed €180 per megawatt-hour for three days.

Some countries, including Germany, warn that the price cap could have unintended negative consequences. In contrast, the draft proposal states that the limit can be suspended under certain circumstances. For example, if this will cause a significant increase in the margin requirements of gas market participants.