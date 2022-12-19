The Armed Forces of Ukraine mobilize primarily those who had military service experience

Currently, those who have experience in military service and have participated in military operations are being mobilized into the Ukrainian army. Those who did not have it are also called up — but with mandatory training.

The head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Roman Horbach told about this at the briefing.

"First of all, we invite those who already have experience of military service, and even better, experience of participation in the Anti-Terorristic Operation (ATO) or the Joint Forces Operation (JFO). There is also a draft of citizens who have not completed military service, but this category of citizens is necessarily sent to study, the minimum term is one month," he explained.

At the same time, training depends on the specialty to which one is called. If it is difficult, then you will have to study longer.

Horbach emphasized that currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine need the combined military specialties the most — marksmen, tankers. But this does not mean that others are not needed.

"There is a need in absolutely all specialties, but some we invite more, some less," he added.