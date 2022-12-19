“Ukrenergo”: Due to the Russian attacks, emergency power outages were introduced in 10 regions

Due to the night attack of kamikaze drones and shelling of de-occupied regions, a difficult situation is observed in the energy system of Ukraine.

"Ukrenergo" reports that crews are already starting repairs where possible. Critical infrastructure facilities are prioritized, restoration of light for the population takes time.

Emergency shutdowns are currently in effect in the capital and Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Cherkasy regions.