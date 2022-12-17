Zelensky: electricity supply was restored to almost 6 million Ukrainians in one day

During the day, it was possible to restore electricity to almost 6 million Ukrainians. Repair work continues continuously.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address.

According to the president, there are also problems with the supply of heat and water. The most difficult situation is Kyiv and the region, Vinnytsia and the region, Lviv and the region. In many other regions, there are large-scale blackouts: these are Dnipro and the region, Volyn, Zhytomyr region, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Odesa and region, Poltava region, Ternopil region, Chernihiv region and other cities and regions.