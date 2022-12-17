Repair crews work around the clock. How the Ukrainian power system recovers after the Russian missile strikes

As of the morning of December 17, Ukraineʼs power system continues to recover after the Russian missile attack.

The press service of Ukrenergo informs about this.

The process of bringing the blocks of nuclear power plants to the level of the planned capacity is ongoing, with the exception of the occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP. Thermal power plants are gradually resuming work, and hydroelectric power plants continue to operate according to schedule.

Energy facilities damaged by shelling are being repaired.

The deficit of electricity in the system, due to the consequences of 9 missile attacks, is still significant, so all regional energy providers have been given consumption limits.

The condition of power grids throughout the country is complicated by weather conditions: rain and snow, frost, and strong wind lead to icing of the equipment. Repair crews work around the clock.