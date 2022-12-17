The White House asked Congress for an additional $38 billion for Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden has asked Congress to allocate another $38 billion to Ukraine.

This was reported by Jake Sullivan, the US Presidentʼs National Security Adviser, in an interview with Voice of America.

According to him, the Biden administration is doing everything so that Ukraine can protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We know that our job is to continue our military support to Ukraine so that Ukrainians are in the best possible position on the battlefield if and when diplomacy matures — at the negotiating table,” the White House adviser said.