On the morning of December 17, at 7:30 a.m., the Kyiv subway resumed operation after an emergency power outage. The day before, after the missile strike, the subway stopped working for almost a day.
This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Administration.
Trains currently run at a weekend interval of 10 minutes.
Underground stations also work as shelters during air raids.
- On December 16, Kyiv withstood one of the largest rocket attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion. About 40 missiles were detected in the airspace of the capital, of which the air defense forces destroyed 37.