News

The Kyiv subway resumed operation after an emergency power outage

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

On the morning of December 17, at 7:30 a.m., the Kyiv subway resumed operation after an emergency power outage. The day before, after the missile strike, the subway stopped working for almost a day.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Administration.

Trains currently run at a weekend interval of 10 minutes.

Underground stations also work as shelters during air raids.