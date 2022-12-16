The capital subway will not run today. Stations work as shelters

In the Kyiv subway, the operator informed that there will be no trains today. Later, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) press service confirmed this information.

After a massive missile attack, the energy system of the city and the country as a whole suffered some destruction, due to which there is a lack of capacity for the movement of underground trains.

At the same time, underground stations will work as shelters.

"To move around the city, please use ground public transport. Today, buses run in the city according to regular schedules, as well as those bus routes that work to replace trolleybuses," the KCSA noted.

Tomorrow, additional buses will be launched in the capital, duplicating tram routes. In addition, the city will organize buses that will partially duplicate the subway route schemes.