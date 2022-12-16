Kyiv withstood one of the biggest missile attacks. The Air Defense shot down 37 missiles out of 40

Kyiv withstood one of the largest missile attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion. About 40 missiles were detected in the airspace of the capital, of which the Air Defense Forces destroyed 37.

This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

Information about the destruction and victims is being clarified. So far, it is known about one victim in the Dniprovskyi district.

The air raid alarm in the capital began at 8:10 a.m. and lasted until 12:18 p.m. During this time, powerful powerful explosions were recorded in the capital — in the Dniprovskyi, Desnyanskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.