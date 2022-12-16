The EU published a new list of personal sanctions against Russia. He got all the parliamentary parties, Leps and Mikhalkov

The official journal of the European Union published the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, which was approved by the EU Council on December 16.

Thus, Roskomnadzor and all parliamentary parties of the Russian Federation were on the sanctions list: LDPR, CPRF, "Just Russia — For the Truth" and "New People".

In addition, Deputy Prime Minister Tetyana Golikova, head of the Ministry of Justice Kostyantyn Chucheyko, head of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation Valery Zorkin, deputies of the State Duma Valentina Tereshkova, Dmytro Sablin and Anastasia Udaltsova, as well as TV presenters Borys Korchevnikov, Marina Kim, singer Hryhoriy Leps, blogger Dmytro "Goblin" Puchkov, Nikita Mikhalkov and the daughters of the head of Chechnya Aishat and Karina Kadyrova came under restrictions.

In addition, the ninth package of EU sanctions provides for: