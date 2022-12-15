The European Union agreed to the ninth package of sanctions against Russia

The governments of the countries of the European Union agreed on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, EU diplomats reported.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to European diplomats.

The package of sanctions will be approved on December 16 by written procedure, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU announced.

The European Commission last week proposed travel bans and asset freezes for nearly 200 more Russian officials and military personnel as part of a new round of sanctions.