A missile destroyed the entrance of a house in Kryvyi Rih — there are still people under the rubble

A Russian missile destroyed one of the five entrances to a residential building in Kryvyi Rih. Two people died, six more were wounded, including three children.

This was reported by the Deputy Chairman of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

One adult and a child may be under the rubble. Emergency services continue to work at the scene.

In Ukraine, around 08:00 on December 16, a large-scale air raid alarm was announced due to the massive launch of Russian missiles. Mass blackouts of electricity and water began across Ukraine.