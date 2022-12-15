The head of the Ministry of Defense: Russia is preparing a new wave of offensive for February 2023

In February 2023, Russia plans to launch another wave of the offensive in the war against Ukraine.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated this in an interview with The Guardian.

"Although Ukraine can now successfully defend itself against Russian missile attacks on critical infrastructure facilities, including the power system, evidence is emerging that the Kremlin is preparing a new broad offensive," Reznikov noted.

The Minister of Defense predicts that a new offensive may begin in February.

"Conscripts prepare for at least three months. So, they are trying to start the next wave of offensive, most likely, in February, like last year. This is their plan," said the Minister of Defense.