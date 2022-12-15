Since the beginning of the voluntary evacuation, 11 000 people have left Kherson

Since the beginning of the voluntary evacuation, 11 000 residents who survived the Russian occupation of the city have left Kherson.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk declared this.

According to her, seven thousand residents of Kherson took advantage of the free state evacuation, another four thousand left on their own.

Currently, in de-occupied Kherson, people most need demining of the territory and restoration of electricity supply.

She assured that all evacuees will be provided with financial support, shelter and food.

According to the Kherson Regional Council, 80 000 people lived in Kherson after de-occupation.