Russian troops hit the center of Kherson again. There are victims

The Russians struck again in the center of Kherson. It was 100 meters from the building of the Kherson regional administration. According to preliminary data, two people died.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevich, during the day of December 14, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson region 86 times. The enemy attacked with artillery, rocket launchers, tanks, mortars and drones.

Last day, the residential quarters of Kherson came under massive Russian fire again. The occupiers targeted a shipbuilding plant, an educational institution, warehouses, a school, a store, the building of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, private and apartment buildings.

During the day of December 14, three people died due to Russian shelling. An eight-year-old boy is among them. Another 13 residents of Kherson region were wounded of varying degrees of severity.