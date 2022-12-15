Missiles for IRIS-T and ammunition. Germany provided a new aid package to Ukraine

Germany has delivered a new part of military aid to Ukraine.

This is evidenced by information on the website of the German government.

During the week, the Ukrainian Armed Forces received missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system, two armored evacuation vehicles, 30 thousand ammunition for 40 mm grenade launchers, five thousand shells for 155 mm artillery installations, four ambulances and 18 trucks on 8x8 chassis with interchangeable bodies